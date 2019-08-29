The Salida cross-country teams enter the season with some of their usual goals: Win the league meet on both sides and get both teams qualified for state, head coach Kenny Wilcox said.
It’s still too early, however, to start saying how high he’d like to see his teams finish at the state meet, he said.
In Milesplit.com’s preseason coaches poll, the Spartans enter the year ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, while the Lady Spartans are No. 6.
Wilcox wasn’t reading too much into those rankings.
“It’s a nice compliment,” he said. “But it’s mostly toward what the team has done in the past.”
The boys finished second at the state meet last year, while the girls placed sixth. Both teams are returning five runners with state experience to lead them, while some new kids also seem ready to make an impact.
“For the guys, the most are at the senior level, which is typically a good thing; they’ve been there and know what it takes,” Wilcox said. “For the girls, we have a few new girls that will make an impact early on – they should be a little deeper and a little stronger than last year.”
He added that some of the new girls have a “toughness factor” that’s “making everyone around them better.”
In general, the close-knit team, which likes to race as a pack, pushes each other to do better.
“They like to hang out and be together,” Wilcox said. “When your training partners are some of your best friends, that’s never a bad thing.”
The team ran in a scrimmage last week, getting their first taste of competition, and the coach said he saw “some good surprises.”
“It’s been really nice having everyone together, and we’re starting to get a clearer idea what the season might hold, but there’s still a lot of questions to be answered,” Wilcox said.
Results, however, are only part of the team’s end goal.
“What’s fun for me is to really get to know these kids,” Wilcox said. “Hopefully, what we do as a team will benefit them in the future and they’ll find some perseverance, the ability to face hard things and not be afraid of challenges.”
He also said he’s excited to work with assistant coaches to help the kids.
“I love the personalities in this group and the fun atmosphere I get to be in every day,” Wilcox said.