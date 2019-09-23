The Salida High School football team was unable to play spoiler Saturday at Buena Vista’s homecoming game.
The Demons scored 23 points in the second quarter and went on to win the game, 37-6.
“We knew they’d rally in the second,” Salida head coach Matt Luttrell said. “I thought we’d rally too, but our guys got on their heels too much.”
Salida actually scored the first points of the game. After an illegal block negated a Demon punt return for a touchdown, Buena Vista started its drive at its own 9-yard line. BV then fumbled two snaps in a row, and sophomore Braden Collins dove on the second loose ball in the end zone.
“Collins keeps making plays for us,” Luttrell said.
Salida didn’t convert on its 2-point try, but led 6-0 at that point in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, Buena Vista would do the rest of the scoring.
Kaden McFee capped off a 61-yard drive with a 3-yard score on Buena Vista’s next drive. Tam Flowers’ kick put the Demons up 7-6.
The Demons threatened later in the quarter, but Salida senior Jesse Camp tackled quarterback Kik Molitor a yard short of the first down marker on fourth-and-5 to force the turnover on downs.
To start the second quarter, an illegal block wiped away a 17-yard gain from senior Zayne Walker and backed the Spartans up to their 13-yard line.
“We’re making mistakes at key times, and we can’t do that,” Luttrell said.
After another penalty and a sack, Salida lined up to punt the ball, but the snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
Buena Vista went 60 yards on three plays for another touchdown and then intercepted a pass and ran it back for another score.
Trailing 23-6, Collins intercepted a pass for Salida and later Walker picked off a pass.
Buena Vista, however, went 52 yards on five plays to score right before halftime and take a 30-6 lead into the break.
“Giving them an easy score at the end of the half didn’t help us at all,” the coach said.
The Demons threatened again to start the third, but on fourth-and-2 at the 5, Walker hit Buena Vista’s receiver right as the ball got there to force a turnover on downs.
Sophomore Elijah Wyble made a 12-yard catch for a first down and Collins caught a 38-yard pass for another first on Salida’s ensuing drive. After the drive stalled at mid-field, Salida punted the ball and jumped on a fumble, but an inadvertent whistle forced them to kick again.
Salida forced Buena Vista to punt.
Walker then connected with Collins on another big gain of 33 yards to get inside Buena Vista’s red zone. Salida, however, was unable to punch it in and turned the ball over on downs.
On the ensuing drive, senior Ben Fuller caught Brandan Cattell from behind to save a touchdown after a 46-yard run. The Demons, however, eventually found the end zone for the final tally.
“Our leaders played well; we just have to get our younger guys on board to play well too,” Luttrell said after the game, pointing out solid performances from Walker, Fuller, Camp, junior Raymond Clinton and Collins.
Clinton played fullback for the first time in the game. “He did all right; I’m excited to see where he’s going to go,” Luttrell said.
Salida is now 0-4 while Buena Vista, CHSAA’s No. 9-ranked team in Class 1A, improved to 3-0.
The Spartans return home this week to take on Cedaredge, 1-2, at 7 p.m. Friday.