The Salida High School wrestling team had a tough go at the Mel Smith Husky Invitational tournament Friday and Saturday in Florence.
The three Salida wrestlers who competed won only one match in the competition.
“It was a tough, tough tournament,” SHS head coach Steve Myers said. “Some of the toughest teams in the state were there; it was almost like looking like a state bracket.”
Freshman Drew Johnson, who is in the process of dropping from 132 pounds to 126, went 1-2 for SHS, despite competing against much bigger guys.
Myers said Johnson weighed in at 129 pounds, but with the 2-pound growth allowance that went into effect after the holidays and another 2 pounds teams got for competing multiple days in a row, Johnson was competing against guys who could weigh as much as 136 pounds.
“It was like wrestling at a whole other weight class,” Myers said.
After beating Valley’s Jacen Hansen by a 9-0 major decision, Johnson lost two close matches. He lost to Berthoud’s Colton Williams, 6-2, and Pagosa Springs’ E.J. Monterosso, 8-6.
Johnson will be down a weight class the next time he competes. “He’ll feel bigger and stronger and he’ll feel better,” Myers said.
At 120 pounds, junior Colin King went 0-2. The coach said King was doing good things in his matches, but in both of them he got caught out of position and pinned.
At 182 pounds, senior Nico Wilson also went 0-2. Myers said he had “a really tough match” to start the tournament and then, in his second match, led the whole time before getting pinned at the end.
“He just took a silly shot and got caught at the end,” Myers said, but added that Wilson “had his best takedowns all year and was explosive off of bottom.”
“Each tournament he’s wrestling a little better,” the coach said.
Lamar won the tournament with 175 points, followed by Pagosa Springs, Valley, Bennett and Eagle Valley in fifth. Salida finished last of the 32 teams. “It was just a tough tournament,” Myers said. “There are a lot of things for the guys to take to heart, take to practice and work for a regional placing.”
Buena Vista finished 21st in Florence. Micah Hertrich placed fourth at 160 pounds to lead Buena Vista while Haden Camp finished fifth at 145 and Chris Hutchings placed sixth at 113.
Salida’s next competition will be Feb. 1 at Center.
The Spartans were originally scheduled to host a tri-meet Wednesday but canceled the competition because of their low numbers. “With only three guys, it’s not fair to the other teams,” Myers said. “We’re trying to be courteous.”