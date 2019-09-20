The Salida High School boys’ soccer team continued its unbeaten start to the season Thursday, topping the Coal Ridge Titans 3-0 at Salida High School.
Senior Bowman Russell, sophomore Flyn Brown and junior Kai Brown each scored for the 5-0 Spartans.
The game started relatively evenly, with both teams jostling for position in midfield.
Senior Quinn Bosanko put a free kick on frame about eight minutes in, but it was saved by the Coal Ridge (2-3) keeper.
Salida sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Phillips saved a breakaway a little later, before Russell just missed a cross from Flyn Brown in front of the goal.
The Spartans scored their first goal halfway through the first half, with Russell pouncing on a ball that was bouncing around the Coal Ridge penalty area after a free kick.
Play stayed relatively even after the goal. Kai Brown received a yellow card with about 6½ minutes left in the half.
The teams traded corner kicks in the closing minutes of the half, but neither was able to score.
The second half started evenly, much like the first did. Seven minutes in, the Titans almost scored off a breakaway but hit it over the bar.
Salida doubled its lead a little over 12 minutes into the second half, with Flyn Brown latching onto a through ball from Bosanko and finishing the breakaway.
Flyn Brown almost scored again a few minutes later, but the Titan keeper saved his breakaway attempt. Brown shot wide a little while later.
A Coal Ridge player picked up a yellow card with about 10 minutes left, and the game was back and forth until Salida won a corner kick with a little over a minute left.
After the corner kick, sophomore Arlo Follet had a shot saved, right in the path of Kai Brown, who finished the goal.
Salida head coach Ben Oswald said he was impressed by his team’s persistent, tenacious defending. He said the defense really improved at pushing forward when the offense pushed forward to keep the formation’s shape.
The man of the match, Oswald said, was senior defender Nico Wilson, who Oswald said made the correct decision every time he got the ball.
Sophomore Riggs Gorby, Follet and Bosanko also stood out, Oswald said.
Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Fountain Valley, where they’ll play at 11 a.m. Saturday.