Roberta Palacio and Ann Lyford won the Salida Women’s Golf Association Tournament Thursday, with Palacio hitting an 88 gross and Lyford carding a 69 net in the first flight.
“It went great,” Kathryn Wadsworth, SWGA board member, said. “We had a full field of players from all over, and the weather held off perfectly. The course was in great condition.”
The weather worked out well, with clouds keeping the morning cool and rain only starting as the players finished and headed to lunch at the Salida Golf Club.
Second flight winners were Chris Cannon with a gross of 96 and Kathryn Wadsworth with a net of 68.
Third flight winners were Erin Bull with a gross of 105 and Vicki Baker with a net of 72.
Diane MacDonald scored a gross of 114 and Deb Armstrong hit a net of 78 to win the fourth flight.
Christy Gordon and Doty Schulze won the longest drive contest, and Carol Hines and Diane MacDonald won most accurate drive.