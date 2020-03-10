Salida head baseball coach Lee Lewis tells his team there are two things they can control: their attitude and their effort.
In a scrimmage Monday against Cotopaxi, the coach was pleased with how they did on that front.
“I saw some really good effort, attitude and hustle,” the coach said. “They did a nice job of that.”
Baseball is a game of failure, he said. What’s important, in Lewis’ opinion, is how the players deal with adversity after failing.
“For us, it’s about teaching moments, and there were a lot of them tonight,” Lewis said, adding that, “it’s always better to play in a game situation than practice.”
The team has a lot of new faces this season. Lewis has also returned to the helm and worked hard on the field in the off-season to make it a place they can be proud to play on, adding grass and better dirt, painting the dugouts and tearing down an old batting cage.
The team and coach are now on a journey, and that’s what they’re focusing on, not a destination.
“We’ll focus on the process, not the results,” Lewis said. “If that happens, winning will take care of itself.”