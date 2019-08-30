Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff announced the locations of newly available properties in the Public Access Program effective Sept. 1.
The Public Access Program provides seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities on Colorado trust land across the state, according to a press release.
The new properties are: Blue Lake, 41,564 acres in Arlington in southeast Colorado; Queens, 9,020 acres in Eads in southeast Colorado; Pawnee Valley, 2,720 acres in Sterlingin northeast Colorado; and Brett Gray Ranch, 23,878 acres in Rush, which will open Sept. 1 for dove hunting, and CPW expects additional hunting opportunities will be available later in fall.
The Colorado Hunting Atlas at cpw.state.co.us is an interactive map that depicts all trust land enrolled in the Public Access Program.
Expansion of the Public Access Program was approved in July by the Parks and Wildlife Commission and the State Land Board as part of a multi-year effort to double the size of the Public Access Program from 480,000 acres to up to 1 million acres. This is the first major expansion of the program since it began in 1993.
Before the expansion most of the properties were in big game habitat in northwestern Colorado. The new areas add opportunities for bird and small game hunting in the eastern part of the state.
Three million acres of land in Colorado are called trust lands and have been held in a trust since statehood in 1876 for the purpose of funding public schools. The State Land Board earns money for schools from trust lands by leasing the land for a variety of purposes, including hunting and recreation.
Ninety-eight percent of trust land is leased for agriculture. More than one-third will be enrolled in the Public Access Program due to this expansion over the next three years.
Public access for wildlife-related recreation on trust lands is made possible through the Public Access Program, a lease agreement between the State Land Board and CPW. CPW will fund the new acreage opened to public access through hunting and fishing license fee increases approved by the General Assembly in 2018.
In total, trust land leases have earned $1.4 billion for Colorado public schools in the past decade and have been the primary funding source for the Department of Education’s Building Excellent Schools Today program.
“Hunters and anglers are a critical foundation to wildlife conservation,” Dan Prenzlow, CPW director, said. “They make significant contributions to our local economy, especially rural economies. It’s an added benefit that our Public Access Program helps fund Colorado school kids.”
Nearly all of the properties enrolled in the Public Access Program are also working ranches leased for agriculture, and hunters are expected to respect the existing agriculture operations. Hunters and anglers must check the rules and regulations for each property enrolled in the program; timing and use restrictions vary.