The Lake County high school alpine ski team, which includes skiers from Lake and Chaffee counties, overcame snowy conditions, a lift malfunction and a truncated race and still had a strong day of racing Friday at Loveland.
As a team the Lady Panthers had one of their best team results in recent years and tied Aspen for second place, finishing 9 points behind the champion, Evergreen.
On the boys’ side, the Panthers finished fourth of six teams in the second giant slalom race this season.
Junior Taylor Duel led Lake County by scoring her first-ever overall win.
“It feels very exciting to win my first high school race,” Duel said. “Throughout my high school skiing career, I have never really been concerned with where I place. I have just been focusing on having fun in the sport and getting better. It feels satisfying to have the hard work pay off.”
After placing first in her first run with the fastest time of the day, Duel showed her composure under pressure, coach Danielle Ryan said.
“Going into second run I was a little nervous, but knew that I would still place well if I made it down,” Duel said. “I tried not to think about it too much and just tried to have fun with it.”
Duel held onto her lead with the second fastest second run.
The team’s success didn’t stop there. Four other girls also qualified for state, including three who finished in the top 15. Rowynn Slivka tied for 10th. Cassidy Gillis finished 12th, and Gwen Ramsey placed 14th in her first race after suffering a concussion.
Michaelah Main also qualified for state in the giant slalom with a 23rd-place finish. Elona Greene (52nd), Maya Nagel (57th), Gabbie Tait (69th), Morgan Hold (73rd) and Lily Leddington (74th) finished behind her.
Lanee Dziura and Maddie Porter, however, both faced issues in one of their runs, leading to unranked results.
The boys faced a truncated race as lift issues cause their second run to be canceled. Freshman Matt Cairns, however, had a strong first run to lead the Panthers with a state-qualifying result of 20th. Behind him were teammates Eddie Glaser (24th), Kyle Rongstad (36th) and Jace Peters (39th).
“It’s tough when you have a one-run race. Sometimes if you’re nervous you might have a conservative first run with the plan of letting it go second run,” coach Ryan said. “But as a whole our team performed well today, and they came together to support and help each other and I’m proud of them for their hard work and ability to learn from these tough races.”
Aspen won the boys’ team title, followed by Durango and Evergreen.
After two giant slalom races, five Lake County girls and two boys have qualified for the state championships. The final giant slalom qualifier will be at the team’s home hill, Ski Cooper, after slalom races the next two weeks at Cooper and Steamboat Springs.