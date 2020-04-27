With its monthly Shindig trail work days on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Salida Mountain Trails is seeking local trail stewards to help keep area trails in tip-top condition.
“It’s a flexible program for people who want to help maintain the local trail system,” said SMT volunteer Tom “Jake” Jacobson, who coordinates the program. He emphasized that it’s a maintenance program, not a trail-building one.
The program has been around for a few years, giving people unable to participate in Shindigs opportunities to help with trails when their schedule allows. Jacobson said SMT currently has 35 trail stewards, including some new volunteers. Some of the stewards have logged 120 volunteer hours in a year while others have logged about six hours.
“You’re welcome to do as much or as little as you want,” Jacobson said.
On average, he said, the monthly Shindigs have about 20 workers show up and work for five hours, adding up to about 100 volunteer hours per month.
“This will really help compensate for the loss of Shindig hours,” Jacobson said. “With social distancing, it seemed like an opportune moment to reach out to stewards.”
While many trails already have a designated steward or two, seven to 10 trails in the area are currently unstewarded, including the Spartan trails, Double Rainbow, Deadbird and others.
“When they sign up, if they have a favorite trail, I’ll attempt to get them to steward that trail, but I can’t guarantee they’ll get their favorite,” Jacobson said.
Most of the work the stewards do is with a rake, cleaning up gravel but not really changing the tread. Being a steward can also include picking up trash and pulling noxious weeds. Jacobson described stewards as SMT’s “eyes on the trails,” noting that if they see a down tree on a trail, for instance, they can contact the organization and someone will go take care of the problem.
In general, he said the work isn’t heavy duty and doesn’t require a lot of skill.
Before going out, however, each of the stewards will be trained in a one-on-one scenario so they can maintain proper distancing.
Jacobson said the program has a “safety first” attitude. In addition to teaching stewards how to properly carry their tools, he said they’ll discuss other safety issues like avoiding rattlesnakes and not wearing headphones while working to safely avoid trail users. Hats and sunglasses are also required for workers, while gloves, boots and long pants are recommended.
Anyone interested in becoming a trail steward can email SalidaMountainTrails@gmail.com. Jacobson said stewards are typically adults, but if kids want to work SMT would probably work with their parents and have them supervise.
When Shindigs are able to resume, whenever that is, Jacobson said stewards can opt out if they’d rather help during the social trail work events.
“It’s been a very successful program,” Jacobson said. “When you ride a trail after somebody has worked on it, it’s subtle, but you notice it.”