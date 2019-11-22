Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic researchers and biologists are conducting a walleye demographic study at the three reservoirs the state uses in its spring spawning operation.
CPW stocked 47 million walleye fry across the state in 2019, the most of any species, and those fry come from spawning operations at three Colorado reservoirs – Cherry Creek, Chatfield and Lake Pueblo, according to a press release.
CPW collected 126 million walleye eggs last spring from its spawning effort to meet the demand of its hatcheries.
The study is called Fall Walleye Index Netting (FWIN). It was developed by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for assessing walleye populations in a standardized way.
It involves netting fish from across a reservoir at varying depths and measuring what is caught to get an idea of what the population density is and the structure of the fish in the lake.
“The Canadians related the catch rate of walleye in their FWIN nets to independent estimates of density and developed a relationship between the two,” said Adam Hansen, CPW lake and reservoir researcher.
“This relationship indicates that every one walleye captured in a FWIN net equates to about one walleye per hectare in a lake or reservoir. By following the FWIN protocol, we can get a rapid estimate of how many walleyes are in a reservoir and compare this number directly among all three spawning reservoirs.”
The study first launched in fall 2018 at Lake Pueblo after anglers asked about changing harvest regulations there, which are fairly restrictive to protect its walleye broodstock used for breeding purposes. Researchers wanted to assess the population to see if regulations could be relaxed to let anglers harvest more fish.
Hansen said they started the study to determine how many walleye were present, their speed of growth and other factors. The aim was to develop a model to figure out how many could be harvested without compromising the broodstock.
Another question arose with the spawning operation this past spring when CPW discovered Lake Pueblo and Cherry Creek had record spawning numbers, but Chatfield’s performance was poor. The FWIN method was started in October to look at Cherry Creek and Chatfield and assess what factors could be causing the differences.
CPW is now comparing the health of the walleye population in all three reservoirs to figure out what is going on and what may need to change at Chatfield.
“You can look at relative patterns in the size structure of walleyes, how fast they grow and how well they survive, and from there start to diagnose potential factors contributing to the low abundance of spawning adults,” Hansen said.
“For example, factors such as high fishing pressure and post-release mortality of intermediate-sized fish or poor growth and survival of our stocked young-of-year during spring should leave different clues in the data.”
Fall is a good time to assess the walleye population, Hansen said.
“They are not spawning, so all the mature fish, immature fish, all sizes are intermixed during the fall, making it easier to get an in-depth look at the entire population,” he said.
“With mature fish, females are starting to develop their eggs and males are starting to develop their testes for spawning next spring, so it is a good time to assess their maturity status. We can then look at how old they are when they reach mature stages and analyze the differences among reservoirs.”
All the fish collected were measured and dissected to extract the ear bones, which have rings for every year of life, just like a tree does.
Hansen said the fish are dissected to obtain age data to match up with their measurements and get a picture of the growth and maturity dynamics.
All fish harvested in the study were filleted and donated. Much went to the Denver Rescue Mission, and the remainder was donated by wildlife officers to families in need.