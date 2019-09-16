The Salida High School football team had a hard time moving the ball and a hard time stopping Delta’s offense Friday, falling to the Panthers 61-0 in Delta.
Delta was the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A entering the week, and Salida head coach Matt Luttrell said he thinks they’ll move into the top spot.
“They should be No. 1 at the end of this week,” Luttrell said. “I don’t think there’s a team in the state that can match up with them.”
Delta is now 2-0 after outscoring its first two opponents 103-0.
The Spartans slipped to 0-3 with the loss, but the coach thinks the toughest part of their schedule is behind them.
“I think all three teams are playoff teams,” Luttrell said. “It’s time for us to get back to doing what we do and win some games.”
Delta built a 47-0 lead heading into halftime. Salida, however, finished the game playing better.
“The second half is always better than the first half for us,” the coach said. “The kids started playing tougher and answered my call.”
Luttrell said freshman Blake Wolford did well playing middle linebacker for the first time at the position and made several tackles.
He also said sophomores Elijah Wyble and Brewer Matthews “did a great job” in the game.
Senior Ben Fuller played while sick in the contest, and senior Zayne Walker didn’t play the second half after he got hurt. Sophomore Braden Collins took over at quarterback with Walker out and “did well,” the coach said.
Collins and Walker were also the team’s leading tacklers against Delta. Luttrell said Walker “should be ready to go” this weekend.
“It was rough, but now the toughest game is behind us,” Luttrell said. “Now we have to strap up and get ready to go.”
Salida will play at Buena Vista (2-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game is also the Demons’ homecoming contest.
“We’ll get healthy and get after them,” Luttrell said.