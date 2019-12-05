The Salida High School Lady Spartan swimmers swamped their opponents Wednesday at their first meet of the season and only home meet, finishing with 185 points, 136 points ahead of the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates, the second-place team at 49 points.
The Sargent Lady Farmers finished third with 41 points, the Woodland Park Lady Panthers at 14 and the Platte Canyon Lady Huskies at 11.
“It was amazing,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “I am shocked. I cannot believe how well the girls did tonight.”
Senior Elise Mishmash, one of the two team captains, led the Lady Spartans, winning the 50-meter freestyle and the 400-meter freestyle, as well as swimming on the winning 200-meter medley relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay teams.
The other members of both relay teams are freshman Emma Diesslin and juniors Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude, the other team captain.
Freshman Ember Hill won the 200 freestyle and the 110 breaststroke and was on the winning 200-meter freestyle relay team, along with juniors Rebecca Russell and Elena Wheeler and sophomore Jaesa Carlson.
Rhude won the 100 backstroke and Lengerich took first in the 100 freestyle.
Gorie said several of the girls qualified for state with their times Wednesday, including Mishmash (50 freestyle and 400 freestyle), Rhude (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Lengerich (50 free, 100 free), Diesslin (50 free, 100 free) and Hill (100 breaststroke).
The 200 medley relay team not only qualified for state but also broke the school record by 4 seconds.
The 200 medley relay B team, (senior Megan “Mimi” McMurry, Hill, Carlson and sophomore Lindsey Baroni) also qualified for state, as did the 400 freestyle relay team.
Full meet results will be in Friday’s paper.