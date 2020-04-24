Since residents are unable to get together in person for activities, Salida Parks and Recreation Department has shifted some of its programming online.
“I think its part of our job in the rec department to keep people healthy and active in whatever the situation is,” Sara Law, recreation supervisor, said.
Salida Rec has been offering workout classes and cooking classes on its Facebook page.
“It’s been going really well,” Law said. “Our instructors have been showing up, and the community has been showing up too. The (online) comments are the best part; they’re always positive.”
Now the Recreation Department is gauging if there’s enough interest in the community to hold an e-sports video game tournament online.
“With the current situation, we’re looking at venues where people can connect virtually,” Law said. “We want people to interact in positive ways and create some friendly competition.”
The department is conducting an online survey to gauge people’s interests in an e-tournament. It’s looking to see if there’s enough interest to go forward with holding an e-tournament and what games people would be interested in playing.
No determinations have been made at this point.
Recreation Coordinator Ryan Wiegman said about 10 people have responded to the survey so far.
“We’d like to get some more responses before we decide what we’re going to do,” Wiegman said.
The survey can be found at forms.gle/LaFUmUkEKEwsiz4BA or on Salida Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
Those who have other ideas for alternative programming can email ideas to Law at recreationsupervisor@cityofsalida.com. She said they can’t guarantee they’ll be able to do it, but she guaranteed they’d look into the feasibility.