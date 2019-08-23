Last year, Independent Whitewater shut down its rafting operations for the season on Aug. 13 because of low flows in the Arkansas River.
This summer, with water flows about twice as high as they were at this time last year, the rafting company plans on staying open through Labor Day.
“For this time of year, we’re at unprecedentedly awesome water levels,” Independent Whitewater head boatman Joe Hochman said.
“Right now, there are still great conditions,” Travis Hochard, River Runners general manager, said. “The weather is outstanding, the crowds are gone, and the rapids are still fun; it’s a great experience.”
“You can still run anything,” said Joe Greiner, owner of Wilderness Aware rafting. Greiner said they’re just lightening up the boats a little, with one less person, to stay above some of the rocks that have recently appeared.
The Arkansas River was flowing at 524 cubic feet per second Thursday in Wellsville. It peaked at 4,850 cfs this summer on June 15 at the Wellsville gauge.
“It’s a totally different experience,” Hochard said. “Instead of that big shock of water going over the boat, now it’s more technical. In some ways it’s more challenging; it takes a lot of navigating to get through successfully.”
The outfitters, however, are still running upper Browns Canyon, and other sections, because of the conditions.
While the higher water is good news for rafting companies now, earlier in the summer when the Arkansas was flowing around 4,000 cfs, it kept people away.
“When we have high water, it’s a blessing and a curse,” Hochman said. “It will extend the season further on the back end, but numbers always go down when the water is really, really high.”
Since the companies can run different sections and take extra safety precautions when the river is high, Hochman said the river isn’t any riskier then if you go with a guide.
“We can make appropriate decisions for individuals, and we have different ways to mitigate risks,” Hochman said. “We only send our most seasoned and experienced guides when it’s that high, and we send safety kayakers ahead. At the end of the day, it’s not any riskier because of the options.”
Hochman also noted that many of the people who rode Class IV rapids in Browns Canyon this summer are the customers who would have floated The Numbers on a normal year.
For a portion of the summer, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area put out a high water advisory, recommending that boaters avoid The Numbers, Pine Creek Rapid and the Royal Gorge.
Pine Creek Rapid goes into a high water advisory when its cfs is 1,250 or higher. This summer, that advisory lasted from June 5 to July 31.
For The Numbers the advisory goes into effect at 2,400 cfs and lasted from June 8 to July 7.
The Royal Gorge isn’t recommended to be run at 3,200 cfs or higher, and the advisory was in effect from June 8 to July 9.
On low water years, like last year, extra water can also be released into the river to help it maintain a level of 700 cfs. Rob White, AHRA park manager, said they didn’t need to enact the flow program this year because natural flows maintained the river. White also noted that last year they released 17,800 acre-feet of water and still weren’t able to maintain water levels at 700 cfs.
Rafter numbers, however, seem to be slightly down this summer. Hochard said they’re still making a profit but projected they’d serve 18,000 customers this summer, down from 20,000 last year.
Greiner said they’re down about 15-20 percent from last year. He said his photographer, who spends a lot of time on the river, saw about the same thing industry wide. He said he believed negative press about the high water was the primary reason for the downturn. “The press didn’t do us any favors when they had misleading headlines,” Greiner said.
Hochman, on the other hand, said by extending their company’s season this summer their numbers will be about the same as last year.
“It’s been an interesting season,” Hochman said. “Two defining factors made it unique: There was a huge snowpack coupled with a colder earlier summer.”
Now water levels are still dropping, but they have evened out for the most part.
“Right now is a great time to go (rafting); there’s still another month of summer,” Hochard said.
“Now is a much better time to go if you have a family,” White said. “Or you can go float fishing or walk and wade fishing; it’s a perfect time for both (rafting and fishing).”
Even with the lower water, Hochard recommended that people without a lot of experience still go boating with a guide.
“I think all of the outfitters get high marks for being safe this summer,” Greiner said.