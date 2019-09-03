After a 2013 fire damaged much of the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park west of Cañon City, the park has been in rebuilding mode and has used the opportunity to add new attractions.
New this summer is a via ferrata, which means “iron way.” A via ferrata is a series of protected climbing routes in which steel cables are fixed to a rock wall. At the Royal Gorge, the via ferrata includes conveniently placed ladder rungs affixed to the gorge wall.
The system was first used during World War II to transport soldiers across the Alps.
At the Royal Gorge, participants put on climbing harnesses and special climbing shoes that help them stick to the gorge wall. They’re attached via a double-carabiner system that ensures participants are never not attached to the cables, as long as they don’t “do anything stupid.”
Last week, a group led by Jeremy Boswell with park employees Kaylee Lamare, Daloryn Byrks and Jamey Resop took on the via ferrata. It was the latter three’s first time doing the via ferrata, and Boswell was training them to be guides.
The trail to the via ferrata is a slightly rocky switchback trail, and groups can start the via ferrata from several places along the trail.
The group began with one of the easier, starting routes, called Crosstown Traffic. It’s on a face that doesn’t look down directly into the gorge, so it’s a little less exposed than the other routes.
After completing Crosstown Traffic, the group went down further into the gorge to do a longer, more technical route, which included the Grand Traverse, the Aerial Walkway, The Plank and Granite Grit.
To do Aerial Walkway and The Plank, participants walk across a wobbly bridge to an exposed-on-all-sides piece of rock. The rock is called “The Plank,” Boswell said, because walking on it is like walking the plank.
It’s the scariest part of the trip because there’s nowhere to put your hands. Those who get vertigo from heights might want to skip this bit.
Granite Grit is a series of three climbs up the wall of the gorge, with stops in between. These climbs are more exposed, as they look directly out into the gorge. Climbers mostly look at the rock face, which helps minimize fear of heights.
Participants end up climbing about 600 feet out of the gorge, with the ending being more difficult because it’s fairly exposed, and nearby park employees and visitors will watch as participants try to climb out of the gorge.
Byrks said it was easier than she expected, and she liked how it built on itself. The three trainees spent some time afterwards arguing among themselves about who would get to move to via ferrata to be a guide.
Currently the via ferrata staff are headquartered in a yurt, but a building is under construction for them.
Trips tend to last several hours, so taking along snacks and water is advised.