If you have ever wanted to learn how to hunt turkey, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a free class coming up in Pueblo.
Parks and Wildlife Officer Gretchen Holschuh will host Turkey Hunting 101 at 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at the Parks and Wildlife’s Hunter Education building, 2600 W. Mesa Ave. in Pueblo.
Students will learn the behaviors and biology of the wild turkey from longtime turkey hunting professionals.
The class will cover everything about turkey hunting from techniques to hunting gear. It will cover decoy placement, laws and regulations as well as tactics and how to call in the toms.
Students will practice the four most important turkey vocalizations using slate calls provided by Parks and Wildlife.
There will be door prizes, a question-and-answer session and everything else needed to be prepared for the upcoming spring turkey hunt.
The free class is limited to the first 20 participants who sign up. Register online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/158528