The Salida High School girls’ basketball team started its season with a pair of tough games over the weekend. The Lady Spartans hosted Del Norte Friday then traveled to Pagosa Springs on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Salida, the team came up short in both contests. Salida fell to Del Norte 69-25 and lost to Pagosa Springs 64-25.
“We knew it was going to be really hard, and it was,” Salida head coach Heather Eagen said. “But I felt we got better. Even from Friday to Saturday I could see improvements.”
Against Del Norte, nerves were a factor as most of the Lady Spartans were stepping into the varsity role for the first time. Salida fell into a 23-5 hole with multiple turnovers in the first quarter and was never able to mount a comeback.
Sophomore Toby Lawson scored 8 points to lead Salida. Junior Jayda Winkler and freshman Isabeau Kaess each scored 5.
The Lady Spartans picked it up the next day and showed more confidence on the court.
“In the first half, I thought we played really well and were playing good basketball,” Eagen said. “Our passes were much better and we were rebounding well.”
Salida scored a season-high 11 points in the second quarter with Kaess knocking down a 3-pointer, Winkler sinking a shot and sophomore Ari Howell taking advantage of her opportunities from the free-throw line.
“We broke the press really well,” Eagen said. “We still had some turnovers, but it was better.”
The Lady Pirates, however, pulled away after the break.
Winkler and Kaess led Salida with 7 points apiece while Howell chipped in 6. Junior Rachel Pelino also grabbed six rebounds for Salida.
“Even though we made a lot of mistakes, there was still a lot of good things happening,” Eagen said. “Now we know what we need to work on. The girls are ready to come back and keep working to get better.”
Salida will play its second home game of the season Tuesday when the Lady Spartans host Monte Vista. The varsity contest will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.