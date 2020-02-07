The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team struggled on the road Thursday, losing to the Lamar Lady Savages 52-19 in league play.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 15 but was moved because Lamar will be hosting the 3A Tri-Peaks League regional wrestling tournament.
The loss drops the Lady Spartans to 1-7 in league play and 2-13 overall.
The Lady Savages are now 2-5 in league and 6-9 overall.
“We could not get anything to fall tonight,” SHS head coach Heather Eagen said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if our shooting percentage was under 20 percent tonight. We had some good bouts of defense, but they outworked us on the boards, and we let our frustrations get the best of us tonight.”
The Lady Spartans hit the first shot of the game, but it was the only shot they could sink in the first quarter, as Lamar went on a 13-point run to finish the quarter 13-2.
The second quarter saw junior Jayda Winkler hit Salida’s only 3-pointer in the game, as the Lady Spartans finished the half down 22-7.
It was Salida’s best defensive quarter, holding Lamar to only 9 points while putting up 5 of its own.
“I think that after a frustrating first half, we came out with better energy in the third,” Eagen said.
Salida had its strongest offensive quarter in the third, putting up 8 points, but was unable to stop Lamar from putting up 16, ending the third quarter 38-15.
The Lady Savages came out strong at the beginning of the fourth quarter, scoring 8 points in a little over a minute and controlling the Salida offense, outscoring them 14-4 for a final score of 52-19.
The Lady Spartans had six assists and were 2 for 4 from the free-throw line, but it was turnovers that hurt them most, mishandling the ball almost once per minute during the game.
“Once we got down, we were trying to force things and struggled to hold onto the ball,” Eagen said. “We had way too many passes tonight and were passing up shots we should have taken.”
The Lady Spartans will take to the road again Tuesday, playing Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs.
The CSCS Lady Lions are 0-5 in league play and 2-11 overall.
“This is a must win to make a pigtail (playoff) game,” Eagen said. “We have to start taking shots and focus on boxing out and taking care of the ball.”