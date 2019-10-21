The Salida High School volleyball team hosted Lamar, one of the toughest teams in the 3A Tri-Peaks League, on Saturday. Salida came up short, but after the first game the Lady Spartans were able to adjust to Lamar’s hard-hit balls and compete with the Lady Savages.
Lamar won the match in three sets, 25-11, 25-19 and 25-16.
“Lamar is really good, but I thought we definitely put up a fight,” said Salida head coach Haley Huffman. “We could have folded but chose to be aggressive.”
Lamar scored the first 8 points of the contest. Junior Raley Patch got some points for Salida with some hard-hit spikes, but the Lady Spartans were unable to catch Lamar in the first game.
In the second set, Salida led most of the way.
“After the first game, we knew their hits were hard, but the girls realized they can dig them up,” Huffman said. “We talked about blocking too – just getting a hand on it to slow it down, and we definitely did better at that.”
Sophomore Caitlyn Smith blocked a shot to give Salida a 4-3 lead. Later senior Jamison Batinich partially blocked a spike to help Salida win the point. Senior Madison Patch also scored with a return that landed just in front of the back line to keep Salida in front, 9-8.
Then, with Madie Patch serving, Salida extended its lead to 15-10. Madie served an ace, and junior Lily Lengerich assisted both sophomore Macy Mazzeo and Raley Patch on kills.
“Lily did awesome,” the coach said. “It was fun to watch her play.”
Lamar’s Maddy Williams, however, helped the Lady Savages score 9 straight points to take a 19-15 lead. Later in the set, Raley Patch and Smith both blocked balls back to Lamar and then Mazzeo made a nice dig. Lamar’s Sydney Dunning, however, eventually won the point for Lamar.
In the third set, the Lady Spartans were able to celebrate a lot of small victories, and it seemed like they were enjoying themselves. “That’s the most important thing,” the coach said about her team having fun. “It creates energy, adrenaline and a connection between everyone.”
Madie Patch made a diving dig. Smith served an ace followed by another hard serve Lamar couldn’t return. Batinich’s defense also helped get Salida point. Kills from junior Sage Lau and Madie Patch helped Salida get within 2 points of Lamar, 16-14.
The Lady Savages went on two small runs later to take the set and the match.
Salida’s junior varsity lost to Lamar 2-0 while its C-team lost 2-1. “They were both really close games,” the coach said.
Salida is now 4-12 overall and 1-10 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Lamar improved to 16-2, 11-0.
Salida will play two nonleague games this week. The Lady Spartans will travel to Gunnison (8-7) on Tuesday and then at 6:30 p.m. Thursday the team will host Del Norte (14-5) for its senior night and final home game of the season.