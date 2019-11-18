The Continental Divide Trail Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group for the trail, is looking for local residents who would be interested in joining its ambassador program.
“The program is our way to get the word out to the community about the trail,” Nicole Karem, gateway community coordinator for the coalition, said. Ambassadors act as our liaison to the community about the program.”
Karem said they were looking for one or two people who would be interested in running programs with ties to the Continental Divide Trail. She said some of the programs in the past included community hikes, snowshoe outings, scavenger hunts along the trail and educational programs.
Karem said it is a one-year commitment, and the coalition asks for three events a year. That one-year commitment can be extended.
The coalition will work with ambassadors to help develop and pay for some events or find community partners in the area to help out. The group offers micro-grants for ambassadors to take classes.
For more information contact Karem at gateway@continentaldividetrail.org or call 575-342-1349.