The Leadville Mountain Bike Stage Race will take place Friday through Sunday in Lake County.
Now in its fifth year, the Stage Race was developed as an approachable event with daily prizes and entertainment for participants. It follows the same course as the Leadville 100 MTB over the span of three days.
Athletes of all levels can experience the iconic course in a relaxed atmosphere with post-race parties after every stage.
Life Time and the Leadville Race Series are expanding its event offerings to involve more family-friendly and approachable events like the Stage Race.
Also this year, The Leadville Race Series developed new 15-mile options for the Silver Rush 50 bike and run events along with a kids duathlon, which took place July 6-7.
The Leadville MTB Stage Race’s 100-mile course is broken up into a 42-mile segment on Day 1, a 16-mile segment on Day 2 and another 42-mile segment on the final day.
Each day will end with live music, food and beer.
This race is said to be for everyone – from the beginner looking to experience what a mountain bike race is all about to the seasoned athlete looking to train for and qualify for the Leadville 100.