Snowsports Industries America will host a free virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Thursday about consumer trends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristin Carpenter, Verde Brand Communications founder and CEO, who will highlight the top three necessary actions businesses must implement to successfully sell to and serve the evolving consumer, a press release stated.
To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tdolZ4q7SzKbn4j-l-iT8w.
Carpenter’s business experience in the outdoor recreation industry follows a decade-long career as a journalist, when she covered trends, gear and specialty industries. In 2001, she launched Verde Brand Communications.