The Salida High School wrestling team began its season Saturday in Buena Vista by wrestling five teams in the Demons’ dual meet tournament.
With only five wrestlers to compete in the 14 weight classes, however, the Spartans were more concerned about their individual performances than the team scores.
“It’s all about getting everybody matches today to see where and what we need to work on,” SHS head coach Steve Myers said.
A lot of Salida’s competition was in a similar situation. Junior Colin King, competing at 126 pounds, was the only Spartan to get five matches in, while heavyweight Jesse Camp only got to compete once.
Camp pinned the one guy he faced, Florence’s Christopher Kennemer, in 21 seconds with a half nelson.
King went 2-3 on the day but almost beat one of the top wrestlers in the state, Pagosa Springs’ Erik Wyman.
“Colin wrestled the top-ranked kid versus Pagosa, and he almost pinned him,” Myers said.
Wyman, however, fought off his back and eventually won the match by fall.
King pinned his opponents from Basalt and Severance.
Freshman Drew Johnson, wrestling at 132 pounds, went 2-1 in official matches and also won an exhibition match against a Pagosa wrestler who didn’t make weight.
Johnson pinned wrestlers from Buena Vista and Severance. Against Pagosa, Myers said Johnson started slow, but rallied later and almost got a pin. The wrestler fought off his back, but the three back points Johnson got for a near fall helped him win the match, 6-4.
Johnson’s only loss came against one of top-ranked guys in the state from Florence, Johnny Masopust, 2-0.
In that match, Johnson did a good job in the first period staying square to avoid getting taken down. With 10 seconds left in the period, however, Johnson tried to score off the whistle and got taken down on his own shot. With both wrestlers riding each other out in the next two periods, the takedown proved to be the difference.
“He just made one mistake,” Myers said. “He thought he’d catch him right off of the whistle.”
Sophomore Tristan Jones went 1-3 for Salida at 160 pounds, pinning a Buena Vista wrestler for his win.
Sophomore Izan Wheeler wrestled at 138 pounds and went 0-3 on the day.
Salida ended up tying both Buena Vista II and Basalt, 24-24, not accounting for tiebreakers, but fell to Severance 66-18, Pagosa 42-18 and Florence 57-6.
“It wasn’t too bad for our first tournament, considering the competition,” Myers said. “We were missing a couple of kids too. Once we get them back in the lineup, it should be exciting.”
Next, Salida will host its home tournament beginning at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. About 14 teams will be in town competing.
“We have a nice mix of teams coming in this week,” Myers said. “It will be exciting for the guys to get their first home one in.”