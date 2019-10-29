Sandwiched in between a pair of snowstorms, FIBArk’s annual Halloween Howler slalom race got some sunny weather Saturday to race down the Arkansas River.
“I’m excited the weather was super perfect that day and that it was a successful race,” FIBArk’s Alli Gober said. “Everybody had a great time.”
The competitors also got to be the first to race down the newly rebuilt Office Wave, which was completed about two weeks ago.
Gober said the wave now has a steeper drop and is more retentive, recirculating water that will keep freestyle boaters in place better so they can do tricks.
“We’re super excited to see what it looks like at higher levels,” Gober said.
For slalom racers, it mimics some of the bigger features they may encounter.
“We’re able to function in any features,” Gober said, referring to slalom racers. “It’s more challenging for beginners, but it gives our junior athletes in the state another feature to train on. It mimics some bigger training obstacles so we’re excited about it for slalom racing as well.”
Charlie Sutcliffe had the fastest run of the day, paddling through the gates on his kayak to the finish in 86.68 seconds.
Matt Fritz had the second fastest time, 92.31 seconds, on his canoe.
All of the boaters competed in the same division.
The water levels, which ranged from about 320 to 360 cubic feet per second Saturday, were also good for less experienced boaters. “The water was at a great level for beginners,” Gober said, noting that while it’s cold enough to deter people from swimming, the lower levels make it easier not to flip over. She also said the race was good for more experienced athletes, noting that they got to ride down the feature.
While the competitors who showed up were greeted with good weather, snow earlier in the week scared some others away.
“I think the snow last week threw some people for a loop,” Gober said. “Two days before the race it was super snowy, and I think the late snow lowered the numbers this year.”
The snow also caused most of the competitors to leave their costumes at home.
Proceeds from the race will benefit FIBArk’s Youth Paddling Program.