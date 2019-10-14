With Salida High School’s varsity cross-country runners preparing for regional championships, the rest of the team got a chance to compete on their own and finish their seasons strong Friday at Monte Vista’s Eric Wolff Invitational.
“The goals of today were to give each of the athletes an opportunity to close their seasons on a high note, create some momentum toward next season and possibly even grab a new (personal record),” Salida head coach Kenny Wilcox said.
“Additionally, a few regional spots, one on the boys’ side and alternate spots for both genders, were yet to be determined.”
Freshmen Lane Baker and Ellie King both shattered their previous personal records, by 1 minute, 35 seconds and 48 seconds, respectively, to lead the Lady Spartans on Friday. Baker finished 18th in 24:14, 3 seconds ahead of King in 19th.
Sophomore Elena Wheeler finished 21st in 24:27, sophomore Annie Hill crossed 32nd in 26:26 and sophomore Kate Adams set a personal record to place 38th in 27:12.
“Lane, Ellie and Elena worked into a good position early and refused to ever let go,” Wilcox said.
Only the top four individual scores were used to calculate the team scores. Gunnison took first with 17 points, followed by Pagosa Springs (22), Centauri (48), Salida (68), Del Norte (100) and Antonito (112). Sixteen teams competed in the race.
In the boys’ race, four of the seven Spartans who competed either set new personal records or tied their old ones.
“This group has improvement written on it throughout the lineup,” Wilcox said.
Freshman Izayah Baxter led the team on Friday, crossing 20th with a new PR of 20:07 to snag the final podium position. Freshman Tristan Jackson finished 22nd 6 seconds later with a PR. Senior Dante Marinucci finished 25th in 20:25, junior Harrison Hales crossed 34th in 20:58. Freshman Drew Johnson placed 44th in 21:57, tying his PR. Sophomore Talmage Trujillo knocked 1:35 off his previous best time to cross 58th in 22:53. Freshman Logan Merriam also set a new PR, finishing 68th in 24:11.
“What I most appreciate about this group is that they are already talking about what is next,” the coach said. “They possess a forward focus and they are holding onto the belief that their best days are still in front of them.”
The Spartans placed fifth with 98 points. Gunnison won the boys’ team title with 24 points, followed by Bayfield (29), Sargent (73), Pagosa Springs (74) and Salida.
Gunnison’s Ivy Pelletier won the girls’ race in 21:02 while Custer County’s Micah Zeller won the boys’ race in 16:43.
Salida will now compete in the regional championships Thursday at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs.