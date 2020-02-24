Two points were all that separated Drew Johnson and the podium at the Class 3A state wrestling championships over the weekend in Denver.
Johnson, a Salida High School freshman, made it to the state tournament’s consolation third round at 132 pounds, also known as the blood round, Saturday, needing just one more win to place at state.
“He had a great tournament,” said SHS head coach Steve Myers. “To get where he did, I’m impressed.”
In the blood round, Johnson squared up against Berthoud senior Colton Williams. Williams struck first with a takedown in the first period, but Johnson responded with a takedown of his own in the second period to tie the match, 2-2. Williams came close to escaping, but Johnson was able to shoot in and hook a leg every time Williams got to his feet to hold him down.
In the third period, Williams reversed Johnson to go back up 2 points, 4-2. Johnson almost switched Williams for a reversal of his own but couldn’t quite clear Williams’ arm and ended up losing the match, 4-2, to finish his season.
“Just how close he was to placing I think will push him harder for next year,” Myers said. “Now he knows what he needs to work on.”
Williams went on to place fifth, while the first wrestler Johnson lost to, Alamosa senior Colton Liddell, placed third. Liddell was ranked third in the state but finished third in his region, setting up his match with Johnson, who finished second at regionals to the eventual state champ from Lamar, Zane Rankin.
Johnson lost to Liddell 6-0 in the first round Thursday. Myers said Johnson got in a good shot against Liddell, but a scramble ensued and Liddell circled behind Johnson for a takedown. Later Liddell tilted Johnson for a 2-point near fall on his way to the victory.
Johnson then was matched up with Skyview’s Isaac Ibarra, but an injury prevented Ibarra from competing.
While 2 points kept Johnson off the podium, a single point was the difference in his consolation second-round victory that helped him extend his season to Saturday.
Squaring up against Fort Lupton senior Daryn Castilleja Friday evening, Johnson took Castilleja down and almost put him on his back in the first period.
In the second, Castilleja reversed Johnson, but then Johnson reversed Castilleja. While trying to put Castilleja on his back, Johnson got a little out of position and got reversed again. “He was pressing so hard for the pin that he got too high,” Myers said. “He was just exciting and rushing things, but he wrestled solid and won.”
After getting reversed a second time, Johnson reversed Castilleja once again to take a 6-4 lead into the third.
Johnson chose down and Castilleja threw in a leg and tried to turn him. Castilleja got too high, and Johnson was able to swim out and get behind him for a third reversal. Castilleja escaped, then took Johnson down to get within 1 of Johnson, 8-7, with 25 seconds left. Castilleja cut Johnson and got a misconduct point, making the score 9-8, but Johnson was able to finish the match on his feet to get the win.
“He had one of the toughest brackets; a lot of the guys were seniors and all of those guys had super records,” Myers said.
Junior Colin King also competed for the Spartans, but went 0-2 at 126 pounds.
“Colin did go out and wrestle hard, but he had a tough draw right off the bat as the No. 4 seed,” Myers said.
In his first match, King lost by fall to the eventual third-place finisher, Jimmy Ramirez of Jefferson.
In his next match, King faced Alamosa’s Trevor Maestas. King got taken down and cradled in the first, but fought off of his back. In the second, King took a good shot and got deep in Maestas’ legs. Maestas was able to defend the shot, lock up a cradle and eventually pin King in the second period.
“He didn’t hang his head,” Myers said. “I can see in his eye that he’s looking forward to next year.”
Fort Lupton’s Jacob Duran beat Florence’s Johnny Masopust for the 126-pound state title, 4-3.
Eaton and Valley tied for the 3A team championship with 105.5 points.
Jefferson finished third with 101, followed by Pagosa Springs (99.5) and Alamosa (91) in fifth. Salida tied for 42nd with 4 points.
In Class 2A, Buena Vista had three wrestlers place and finished ninth in the team race with 67 points.
Micah Hertrich reached the 160-pound finals but was unable to win his second state title. Hertich lost a 6-2 decision in the finals against Paonia’s Craig Neal to place second.
Chris Hutchings pinned Norwood’s Jarret Sinks to place third at 106 pounds.
Isaac Hutchings scored a 3-1 win in the blood round over Trinidad’s Alberto Felthager to reach the podium, where he finished sixth.
Jackson Helmke (113), Haden Camp (138) and Jim Gabriel (182) all reached the blood round for Buena Vista, just missing the podium.
Chris DeLuca (152) and Seth Moss (170) both went 1-2 for Buena Vista while David Arellano (126) and Kaden McFee (145) both went 0-2.
Wray won the 2A title. Windsor claimed the 4A crown and Pomona won the 5A championship.