The awards keep coming for Salidan Taylor Stack. After being named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s male academic runner of the year, Stack recently picked up a national honor for his work in the classroom.
The Western Colorado University runner has been named the Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for the 2019 NCAA Division II Cross Country season.
Stack, a junior in biology/chemistry with a 3.79 grade-point average, placed third individually at the 2019 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in Sacramento, California this past November.
He becomes the third athlete from Western Colorado to earn the award, which was presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.