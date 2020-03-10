Approximately 475 runners will hit the Arkansas Hills Saturday during the largest single-day running event in Salida, the 15th annual Run Through Time.
The trail marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run will use the Arkansas Hills Trail System as well as surrounding dirt and four-wheel-drive roads.
Trails and roads that will be impacted, from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., include Frontside, Lil’ Rattler, Backbone, North Backbone, Cottonwood, lower Uncle Nazty, Tenderfoot, Upper Sand Dunes and Prospector as well as county roads 175, 173 and 177 and Forest Service Road 181.
While all trails and roads will remain open during the event, they will be busy on race day.
Spots in the event’s half marathon are sold out. Spots are still available in the marathon and 2-mile fun run.
“I’d say these races are fairly challenging and a good test of early season fitness for many runners,” race director Kristy Falcon said. “We have really strong runners from all over Colorado come to compete at these events every spring, along with runners who are looking to finish their first marathon or half marathon.
“It’s really inspiring to see so many runners from different backgrounds come and compete at these races every year. It’s also great to see how many Chaffee County runners compete at this race every year, and how well many of them do in the overall field – there’s a lot of strong runners in Chaffee County.”
A few more volunteers are still needed to help with the event.
For more information, visit chaffeerunning.org or email Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com.
Spectators are also welcome and encouraged on the trails.
The event is a fundraiser for Salida Mountain Trails.