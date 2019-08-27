The Salida High School boys’ golf team played in the second of three league tournaments Monday at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City.
With three freshmen competing for the Spartans, Salida placed seventh of 10 squads with a 303, its lowest team score of the season.
“Our team score has gone down each of the first three tournaments, so we are improving,” Salida head coach Barry Spence said. “Hopefully that trend continues as the season goes on.”
For the second tournament in a row, freshman Aiden Hadley led Salida. Hadley shot a 97 to place 21st of 40 golfers. Other than a couple of holes, Hadley basically played bogey golf at the tournament.
“He had a good round,” Spence said. “That was the second time he walked 18 holes and looked a little more comfortable.”
Senior Miles Murphy shot a 101. He birdied the par-3 15th hole and made par three more times, but a couple of holes also hurt his score.
Freshman Eric O’Connor, competing in his first high school tournament, had three pars and shot a 105 to finish Salida’s team scoring.
Freshman Brandon Pursell shot a 109 with a pair of pars.
“I feel like everyone had one good nine and one bad nine,” Spence said. “They all had a nine in the 40s and a nine in the 50s or 60s, so obviously they didn’t play a complete 18 holes. All of them have to get some consistency in their game.”
Except for two seniors who joined the team late, all of the Spartan golfers have now played in a tournament this season.
St. Mary’s had three golfers place in the top four to win the tournament with a 232. Lamar finished second with a 248, followed by La Junta (257), Buena Vista (280), Trinidad (284), Manitou Springs (285), Salida, Florence (350), Colorado Springs Christian (352) and James Irwin (372), according to Iwanamaker.com.
Lamar’s Jimmy Clark made seven birdies to win the tournament with a 1-under-par 70.
The Spartans now have until Sept. 6 for their next tournament, which will be at the Monte Vista Golf Club. The team will also play at Buena Vista and on its home course in the same week.
“We have some time to work on our game, and then we go into the heart of our schedule,” Spence said.