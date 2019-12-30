Throughout the season on Fridays, skiers and snowboarders have an opportunity to learn more about the environment where they’re riding at Monarch Mountain.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are cosponsoring Ski with a Naturalist this season, teaching visitors about the area and answering any questions they might have.
After meeting at the base area, the tour group reconvenes at the top of the Garfield lift and then rides a green trail, Roundabout, stopping several times along the way to discuss different topics.
Bari Beasley, who graduated from Salida High School and now attends Prescott College in Arizona, led Friday’s tour. While double majoring in environmental studies and adventure education in college, she said she learned a ton about the desert, only to realize she didn’t know much about her home area. Leading the tour gave her an opportunity to learn more about her home while also keeping her late father’s legacy alive.
“My dad worked for the Forest Service and did this tour,” she said. “He was super excited about it. I do it in honor of him and also because I’m interested in it.”
At the first stop on Friday’s tour, Beasley explained why the volcanic-formed mountains near Salida are getting smaller at the same time mountains in the Sawatch Range are getting bigger. The reason is called ‘uplift” and has to do with a relief of pressure from an ocean that used to be here retreating.
At a different stop, Beasley talked about Monarch’s history, including how postal workers first started skiing at the area and traveling over the pass in 1914.
Animals were the focus of another stop. Some of them that weigh less than 7 ounces, including birds, actually live under the snow because it’s warmer than on the surface, she said.
At other stops, Beasley pointed out which mountains surround the ski area and what trees cover its slopes. Engelmann spruce, which have branches down to the bottom of the tree and sharp needles that aren’t in bundles, are what the spruce beetle have been attacking. Lodgepole pines are the “super tall” trees at the mountain, she said.
“The biggest emphasis is educating people on the national forest and how we play a role in this ecosystem,” Beasley said.
While the naturalists carry a sheet of talking points, Beasley said the best groups are the ones with lots of questions.
“It’s nice when they have an idea what they’d like to learn,” Beasley said.
Nearly 20 people participated in Friday’s session during the holidays, but the number of attendees is typically in the single digits.
The tour is free, but it does require a lift ticket or season pass to ride the lift.
People can ski with a naturalist from 11-11:45 a.m. every Friday in January and February and the first three Fridays in March. There is no need to preregister. Participants just need to show up at the ski patrol building at Monarch’s base area and be suited up in their ski gear and ready to go at 11 am.