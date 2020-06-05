From 8 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Sunday hunters can apply to draw a license in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s new secondary big game draw.
The secondary draw replaces the old leftover draw and opens after results of the annual primary big game draw have been posted, a press release stated.
The secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not, and includes elk, deer, pronghorn and bear licenses.
The new process provides a 100 percent preference for youth hunters, meaning all youth application choices will be processed prior to processing adult choices.
A $7 resident or $9 nonresident application fee per species applies whether or not the hunter draws a license.
For details on qualifications and to apply, visit cpw.state.co.us.