Salida High School girls’ soccer head coach Todd Bright wouldn’t call this season a rebuilding year for his team. While the team did lose several key players from last year’s successful squad, it returns a solid core that should keep the Lady Spartans competitive.
“We’re not rebuilding,” Bright said. “We have enough pieces – we just have to find some depth.”
Most noticeably, the team’s defense will be all new this year. Toby Lawson, who played in midfield last year as a freshman, will move to center back.
“Hopefully she’ll be anchoring the defense,” Bright said.
Senior Zakiah Berry will be tasked with stopping any shots that get by the defense in goal.
Salida’s key returning players also include Rachel Pelino, Quinn Burkley, Sophie Pressly, Saige Ferguson and Isabella Chambers, among others.
“I feel confident in all of those players,” the coach said. “The girls returning are going to have to be our leaders; they’ve done what they’ve had to do and played well.”
The team has 24 girls, enough to fill both a varsity and junior varsity lineup, and Bright said about half of them have experience.
The rest of them are working hard to catch up.
“The effort has been great from the young ones,” Bright said. “They’re eager and happy to be here and as long as they keep that positive attitude, they’ll get better.”
Ben Oswald, SHS varsity boys’ coach, is also helping the girls this season as an assistant coach. Bright said a lot of things Oswald has been telling the girls have helped reinforce things he’s said to them. Max Keller is also working as an assistant again this season. “We’re all on the same page,” Bright said about his staff.
Now, the girls are working to get on the same page and find out what roles they can fill.
“We still have very good girls. They just have to figure out how to play with each other,” Bright said. “They care about each other and want to be the best that they can.”
In addition to getting to know the girls and find out what roles they can fill, the team has been doing a lot of conditioning and getting touches on the ball to get ready for games.
Salida will begin its season with a pair of road games this week, taking on Bayfield Friday and Pagosa Springs on Saturday.
“It’s an exciting year to see a lot of new faces,” Bright said.