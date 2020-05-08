The Salida Women’s Golf Association played their first round of the season together Wednesday.
CJ Argys had the shot of the day, using her 7-iron to sink a hole-in-one on the sixth hole of Salida Golf Club.
“It was a pretty shot; that’s what made it fun,” Argys said.
She said it was her first hole-in-one in 23 years of playing golf.
Argys is one of 31 women playing in the association this season. The group will play Wednesdays in Salida, and golfers have three options for hitting the greens with the women’s group. In the morning, they can play either nine or 18 holes and in evening they can play nine holes.
The group uses handicaps to make it fair, especially for newer golfers, and also uses a different format every week. For instance, on Wednesday, the association only counted scores on even holes.
“Our motto this year is to make new friends, have more fun and encourage new players to come play and not be intimidated,” member Janine Marr said.
The association has postponed its kickoff party for the season but is going ahead with golfing because they’re able to practice social distancing on the course.
The SWGA Memorial Day tournament is also still on for May 25. The best-ball tournament will use a blind draw to form teams of two.
“We do that to encourage new players to come play and not be intimidated,” Marr said.
Women interested in joining the Salida Women’s Golf Association can contact Maureen Schultz at 719-239-0868. The SWGA annual fee of $65 includes registration for the Memorial Day tournament, but women who aren’t members are also welcome to compete. The SWGA membership does not include green fees.
“My favorite part is getting some sun, getting some exercise, the camaraderie and the networking,” Marr said. “It’s a mentally challenging game. Personally, I turn off my phone and focus on having some solitude to myself and focus on my game.”