The application period for big game hunting licenses began Sunday, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters hoping to draw a license to study all the changes in requirements and fees.
The application period ends at 8 p.m. April 7.
CPW officials suggested in a press release that hunters check out the agency’s “What’s New” overview video for details.
Important changes for hunters to take note of include:
Adjustments to fees
The Future Generations Act, which passed the Colorado Legislature in 2018, allows CPW to adjust resident license prices to keep up with cost of inflation. This year, that means an increase of 1.3 percent or 30 cents to a few dollars on most licenses (bear license prices have actually gone down).
Qualifying licenses
To participate in big game primary draws and new secondary draws, all hunters, including youth ages 12-17, will need to purchase a qualifying license. Qualifying licenses include: spring turkey licenses, annual small game, annual resident combination small game/fishing, veteran’s lifetime resident combination small game/fishing, senior combination small game/fishing (new) and disabled first responder combination small game/fishing (new).
Any remaining leftover limited licenses that become available on a first-come, first-serve basis (9 a.m. Aug. 4) and over-the-counter licenses (9 a.m. Aug. 6) will not require a qualifying license.
Valid dates change
2020 annual licenses went on sale March 1, including qualifying licenses, at the same time as big game applications. 2020 annual licenses, including qualifying licenses, are valid March 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. To be a valid qualifying license for big game draws, the license must be valid for the 2020 license year.
Secondary draw replaces leftover draw
Hunters who don’t draw a license in this year’s primary draw should be aware they still have the opportunity to draw a license in the new secondary big game draw. The secondary draw replaces the old leftover draw.
New in 2020, most elk, deer, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued through the primary draw will now be made available in a secondary draw that is open to anyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Secondary draw applications are accepted June 5 to 8 p.m. July 7.
Visit CPW’s website, cpw.state.co.us for more information about the new secondary draw.
Review your account to avoid issues
Apply early to avoid any issues with your application. Once you have submitted your application, review your emailed receipt to confirm the hunt codes you entered. Application modifications can be made to a submitted application before 8 p.m. April 7.
To avoid any issues if you draw a license, make sure your credit card on file is up to date and your email and mailing address are correct when you apply. Payment deadline for the primary big game draws is June 19.
Mandatory CWD testing
CPW is continuing mandatory chronic wasting disease testing for selected game management units (GMUs) as part of its Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan (see cpw.state.co.us/cwd for more info). There is no charge for mandatory testing.
Eighty-nine GMUs will be tested in 2020, mostly in western Colorado. If you’re hunting deer (either sex) in these units and you harvest, you will need to take your head in to a CWD submission location so Colorado Parks and Wildlife technicians can collect a lymph node sample for testing.
A complete list of GMUs where mandatory testing will be required is available on page 21 of the 2020 Colorado Big Game Brochure.
“It’s very important all hunters read the 2020 Colorado Big Game brochure, which is available at all CPW office locations and online,” said Travis Duncan, CPW public information officer.
“We’re encouraging all hunters to check their online accounts to ensure their contact information is current and credit card information is up to date. Then check your account after the draw to see the draw results, your preference point levels and the status of your payments.”