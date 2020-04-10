Selecting a length of driftwood from the river bank as a wading staff, I crossed the river to drift my nymph rig through one last pool before turning for home.
Long shadows were reclaiming the countryside, and multiple crossings separated me from the trailhead a mile or more downstream.
So far, the big fish I’d wished for had eluded me. I’d danced with a couple, but the nature of their lies relative to where I could position myself for a cast—bouldered banks, sheer cliffs, and closed-in vegetation—meant I felt I hadn’t presented a decent drift all day.
Setting down the wading stick for my return, I cautiously picked my way toward the head of the pool. On the far bank, a sheer fern-studded cliff rose out of the depths.
From multiple seeps along its length, water wept along its length falling like a soft curtain of mist into the river. The pool was fed by a broad bouldery fan that emptied across a shelf, the flow then pushing up against the cliff face before deflecting downstream in a graceful arc. A foam line delineated the moving water from the stillness of the pool’s eye.
I watched this foam line carefully After a minute or two patience was rewarded—a long dark shape materialized from the depths, hovered for a few seconds just below the surface then sank down again.
Pulse quickening, I glanced over my shoulder. For once I had a decent casting lane behind me, the dense bush that hitherto crowded the river a good hundred feet away.
I dropped slowly to my knees and began to quickly change my rig, switching nymphs and indicator for a large dry fly and a weighted dropper tied a few feet below it, all the while asking the fish for its forbearance.
Not wishing to run the risk of spooking it by standing again, I crawled a few feet closer then, still kneeling, began to cast.
The flies landed short, in the still water. Not wishing to create any further disturbance in the pool, I resisted the urge to lift them off the water immediately, instead retrieving them with a gentle stripping motion, a foot at a time.
On the third strip, the dry fly disappeared, dragged beneath the surface by the fish having taken the swimming nymph. Caught unawares, I stumbled to my feet, heaving the rod tip skyward in an attempt to set the hook deeply before the fish spit it out.
The rod tip bucked and dived, line pulled off the reel and a rainbow leaped from the water halfway from me to the far cliff, then slammed down into the river in a shower of spray.
Momentarily weak-kneed, I did my best to regather my composure, struggling to contain the fish’s power as it dived deep, no doubt in preparation for another angry leap.
Seconds later it launched again, this time on the edge of the still water closer to where I stood.
I took this as a good sign. Stripping slack line furiously, I hoped I could perhaps corral it in the slower water before it had the chance to run upstream again.
Rod clasped tight with both hands against my chest, I leaned back as it bent almost double, the fish pulling hard against the drag as we engaged in a piscatorial tractor pull. Little by little I gained the upper hand, working the fish towards the surface and into the shallower water.
Five minutes later it lay on its side in the soft shallows of the gravel bank, quietly gasping, upturned eye black as space, accepting of its apparent fate.
I reached down and slid the hook from its mouth, wondering as I did so what, if anything, it saw in return, with what level of comprehension it grasped its circumstance. Gently taking it by the tail I eased it back into the water and turned it right side up. It began to work water through its gills, regaining strength and orientation.
After a time it flicked its tail from my grasp and dived deep, hugging the river bed and disappearing into the darkness.
I reeled in my line and broke down the rod in anticipation of my return to civilization. The last of the light seeped from the day. All the way back, I thought of the fish in its watery cocoon, at home in its element, myself the clumsy interloper.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.