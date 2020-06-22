Salida Recreation Department and Judy Fenner Tennis will start offering youth tennis lessons in Salida again this week.
Fenner, a Professional Tennis Registry teaching pro with 38 years experience playing and coaching tennis, will lead the lessons.
“She’s really great and hands-on,” said Sara Law, Salida recreation supervisor. “She’ll find the exact situation for each kid.”
While the lessons are open to kids of all ages, and separate lessons are available for adults, Fenner said she really wants to work with the high school girls who didn’t get to compete this spring.
“They had a great disappointment (not getting to play),” Fenner said. “We not only want to give them top-level lessons but also a way to play (in competitions).”
Ray Thompson, who helps coach both with Fenner and Salida High School, noted that girls’ tennis is the fastest growing sport at SHS. He said the school has great coaches who make the sport fun, but he also gave Fenner some credit for the sport’s rise in popularity in Salida.
“The spark that lit that fuse was this gal,” Thompson said, referring to Fenner.
Fenner also started teaching adult lessons recently and said “the excitement” stood out to her. “Everybody wants to on the court, and they’re having a great time,” she said.
The adult lessons are being held at the Centennial Park courts while youth lessons will take place at Salida Middle School.
“We’re all working in conjunction to provide this great service,” Law said, noting that tennis is a sport that has been recommended for social distancing since players can maintain their space on the courts.
Anyone interested in improving their tennis game can sign up for lessons by calling Fenner at 405-788-2594.