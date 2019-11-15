The six runners who formed Colorado Mountain College’s first sanctioned cross-country running team in August recently completed their first season of competitive 8K racing in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“I look at the work that they have all put in and how they have come together as a group and that makes me beam,” head coach Darren Brungardt said in a press release.
The team premiered and hosted its first meet at the 10,000 Foot Invite Aug. 31 on CMC Leadville’s running trails, and ran in their last meet of the season Oct. 12 at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs XC Open. In between the team competed in Alamosa Sept. 7 and Denver Oct. 5.
Standout moments
Runners consistently achieved personal records with each meet. During the second meet at Adams State University in Alamosa, Caleb Neel dropped eight minutes off his time to finish 45th overall, and Tyrone Chavez dropped almost five minutes from his time to finish 47th overall. At that meet, the team finished fifth of seven collegiate teams.
Several runners finished their 8K season hovering around the 30-minute mark.
Jason Macaluso from the Vail Valley constantly improved and broke his school record by more than a minute, achieving a 27:49.2 during the Colorado Springs race.
In Colorado Springs, Chris Rohlf from Summit County broke 30 minutes for the first time, breaking his personal record with a 29:25.6. At that same race, Jack Setser ran a 30:48.8, shaving nearly a minute from his personal record.
At the Roadrunner Invite in Denver, Connor McDermott, who attends CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and trains remotely with the team, had a 33-second personal record, finishing with a 31:29.
The Eagles also ran in the collegiate race during the Haunted Hills Races at the Leadville campus Oct. 27, though they won’t accumulate team scores.
Brungardt said he is looking forward to the future of CMC Eagles cross-country running.
“Those men are exactly what we needed in our first year,” he said. “They are like brothers. They gelled so well. Each man was a critical cog in this team’s machine. I cannot wait to see what they will do next year for the Eagles.”