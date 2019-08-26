The Salida Racing high school mountain bike team began its season Sunday in Nathrop, racing in 6.1-mile loops around the McMurry Ranch.
As a team, Salida finished fifth of the eight Division 1 teams in the race with 5,971 points. Cheyenne Mountain took first with 6,659 points, followed by Chatfield (6,657), Glenwood Springs (6,436), Evergreen (6,261), the Spartans, Rock Canyon (5,615), Columbine (5,355) and Conifer (4,570).
“It was a lot of fun today,” Salida head coach Rob Kelley said. “I’m proud of all of the kids, especially the kids who hadn’t raced before. It was great to see them go out there and give it their all. They can be proud of themselves.”
Durango won the Division 2 competition while Palisade finished first in Division 3. The race’s official home team, Buena Vista, finished eighth in Division 2.
Junior Cassidy Gillis was Salida’s leading point scorer in the competition, placing 15th in the girls’ varsity 18.3-mile race in 1 hour, 37 minutes, 22.35 seconds. “It felt good,” Gillis said. “It was a little longer and my legs are a little (more tired).”
Gillis jumped up from the sophomore division to race varsity this season. Since she was new to the division, she had to start in the back of the pack and pass rider after rider.
“It was a little dustier,” she said. “And the pace was a little faster.”
By the first climb, however, Gillis had already passed several racers, and she continued to pick them off after that.
“I like this course,” Gillis said. “There’s one hard climb at the beginning, then its decently flat and then there’s a fun spot by the creek; that’s the downhill part, so there’s some fun turns and it’s by the creek so it’s shady and cooler.”
Seniors Ruby Brown and Olivia Kelley also competed in the girls’ varsity race. A mechanical issue with her brakes caused Kelley to crash early on. However, she was able to borrow a bike and complete the race.
“Olivia pushed through after the mechanical, which is awesome,” Gillis said.
Kelley finished 26th in 1:54:15.35, two spots behind Brown, who crossed 24th in 1:46:09.30.
In the boy’s varsity race, junior Devon Downey also bumped up from the sophomore division to compete for the Spartans. In his first varsity race, which was 24.4 miles long, Downey finished 54th in 2:06:40.01.
“It was pretty good, but I feel like I’ll do better next time,” Downey said. He said the longer distance didn’t bother him, and he liked that fewer kids were in the more competitive division. “I was by myself for the last two laps, which I like,” he said.
Chatfield bikers won both varsity races – Mia Aseltine (1:28:23.04) and George Poggemeyer (1:41:43.75).
Salida’s girls finished in 10 of the Spartans’ 15 scoring places.
Lanee Dziura finished sixth in the freshman girls’ 12.2-mile race (1:15:35.59), while Lily Leddington (20th, 1:30:50.18) and Rowynn Slivka (22nd, 1:34:47.63) also finished high enough to score some team points.
Junior Maddie Porter crossed 13th in the girls’ junior varsity two-lap race in 1:15:05.41, while junior Ruby Shomion finished 31st in 1:33:23.36.
Senior Keagen Cox finished 19th in the junior varsity boys’ race, which was 18.3 miles, in 1:3323.36. Senior Max Kuehnel crossed 26th in 1:36:23.97) and junior Daniel Richardson placed 34th in 1:37:58.20.
Seda Condell placed 15th in the sophomore girls’ race (1:16:59.99), while Amelia Capozza finished 22nd in 1:24:48.30.
In the sophomore boys’ race, Ethan NeJame Zeiset finished 17th in 59:27.38. Both sophomore races were 12.2 miles.
Salida had 45 athletes race on Sunday, but only the top 15 scored team points.
“I think the rest of the kids will all do good,” Gillis said after her race. “They’re all excited for the season.”
“I had a lot of fun racing varsity for the first time,” Downey said. “I’m ready to race again.”
Salida’s next race will be Sept. 8 in Leadville.