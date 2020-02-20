The 2020 Dion Snowshoes U.S. National Snowshoe Championships will take place in Leadville this year, Feb. 28-March 1.
The races will attract some of the sport’s top athletes as well as recreational snowshoers to Colorado Mountain College’s trails.
“This gives our community the opportunity to showcase the abundant access to winter recreation in Lake County,” said Cooper Mallozzi, dean of the School of Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation at the college. “Leadville is a real mountain town that embraces endurance activities and winter in general.”
CMC staff and students from a range of disciplines are also involved in overseeing critical components of the race, including course design, timing system and results.
“I really enjoy the opportunity to get students involved in event grooming because it is so unique,” said Jason Gusaas, who teaches ski area operations at the campus. “Special techniques are utilized, and schedules are adjusted according to the weather. It gives the students exposure to a higher level of grooming.”
“Hosting a national competitive race gives our students first-hand experiences in sports event management,” event director Leslie Gamez said. “They’re learning not only about race course setup, but safety, venue management and spectator flow and much more.”
In addition to the 5K national championships, the United States Snowshoe Association will present events where USSSA membership and qualifying are not required. These “open” events are for participants new to the sport and people looking for a new outdoor winter experience.
Snowshoe manufacturers will also be on site with snowshoe demos for folks who want to give snowshoeing a try.
For more information and to register, people can visit 2020ussnowshoechampionships.com.
“We are thrilled to welcome competitors from across the country to experience our amazing winter playground and warm Leadville hospitality,” Gamez said.