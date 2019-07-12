Salida Mountain Trails volunteers will meet for a ShinDig trail work day at 9 a.m. Saturday at CR 108 where Lil Rainbow Trail intersects the road.
The group asks workers to show up a few minutes before 9 a.m. to sign waivers. Those younger than 18 should have a guardian sign the waiver before going to the work day.
Volunteers will work on the climbing route between Lil Rainbow and the new Sol Train trails, according to a Salida Mountain Trails email.
Workers should come prepared with water, gloves, boots and long pants. Tools will be provided.
After the work day, SubCulture Cyclery will provide lunch and refreshments for the volunteers.