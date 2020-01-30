Salida High School’s Lady Spartans basketball team had a tough night Wednesday, losing to St. Mary’s Lady Pirates 100-32 in Colorado Springs.
Salida is now 2-11 overall and 1-5 in league play. The Lady Pirates sit atop the 3A Tri-Peaks League, 12-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, and are currently ranked third in the state for 3A.
“After the initial shock of playing girls that good, we started to step up,” coach Heather Eagen said. “The girls tried to stay positive the whole time.”
St. Mary’s came out strong, putting up 29 points while holding the stunned Lady Spartans to just one basket in the first quarter. They continued into the second quarter with another 29 points, while Salida fought back with 15 points to go into the half 58-17.
The Lady Pirates scored 20 points in the third to Salida’s 11 and finished the fourth quarter with 22 more while the Lady Spartans struggled to put up 4 for the final score of 100-32.
“I feel sad for my girls,” Eagen said. “I know how hard they work, and they tried to keep a positive attitude and have fun, but it’s tough when playing against such a good team. I do feel sad for them.”
The Lady Spartans have been averaging 30.8 points a game, so putting up 32 points was an above-average game for them.
Junior Jayda Winkler led the team with 8 points.
Eagen said she played the whole bench and had seven players score, “which was cool.”
“(Juniors) Raley Patch and Rachel Pelino really stepped up tonight,” Eagen said. “They were huge leaders and did a great job keeping everyone’s spirts up.”
The junior varsity and C teams also fell to the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Spartans will take to the court again today, facing off against Ellicott (5-5, 2-3) at home, with varsity play scheduled for 6 p.m.
“I think Ellicott is a winnable game,” Eagen said. “It will be a good, tough, conference match-up. This will be a good opportunity to forget about St. Mary’s. We just need to continue on.”