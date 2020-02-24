The Salida High School boys’ basketball team kept its season alive by ending Buena Vista’s Saturday during the pigtail round of the 3A Tri-Peaks League tournament.
Just a few days after beating the Demons 59-41, the Spartans held Buena Vista to single digits in all four quarters Saturday at home to score an impressive 58-19 victory during the tournament’s play-in game.
“Defensively our goal was to keep pressure on them the whole game. I thought we did a good job of that,” Salida head coach Donnie Kaess said.
The Spartans had 14 steals in the game, including four from junior Max Ferguson.
The Spartans led the Demons 37-9 at halftime and kept pulling away after the break.
Sophomore Aaron Morgan led the Spartans offensively Saturday, knocking down both of his 3-point attempts and three of his four other shots from the field to put 15 on the board.
“Aaron Morgan had an awesome game off the bench scoring 15 points,” Kaess said.
Seven other Spartans also put up points in the win. Junior Myles Godina scored 10, Ferguson added 9, junior Leif Gislason scored 8, sophomore Damon Redfeather chipped in 7, senior Nico Granzella scored 4, junior Jonah Ellis added 3, and junior Elijah Roberts scored 2.
Gislason and sophomore Braden Collins both snagged five rebounds for SHS.
With the win, the Spartans advance to the league tournament this week where they’re guaranteed three more games.
“(That was a) big win for us to get into the district tournament,” Kaess said, “Three more games gives us a chance to improve our RPI and hopefully get into the state tournament.”
The top 32 teams will make the state tournament, and Salida is currently No. 34 in the Ratings Percentage Index.
Salida, the district tournament’s No. 6 seed, will play at No. 3 St. Mary’s in the first round at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The second round of the tournament is scheduled for Friday, while the championship through seventh-place games are scheduled for Saturday.
The Spartans enter the tournament 11-9 overall and 7-5 in league games.
Manitou Springs, who went 12-0 in the league, is the No. 1 seed, followed by The Vanguard School, St. Mary’s, Lamar, Colorado Springs Christian, Salida, La Junta and Atlas Prep.
Buena Vista, James Irwin, Ellicott, Florence and Trinidad have all been eliminated.