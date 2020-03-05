The Lake County High School ski team, which includes Chaffee County athletes, headed to Vail Valley Thursday and Friday for the 2020 Colorado State High School Ski Championships. Championship alpine races took place at Beaver Creek while Nordic races were at Maloit Park.
Coach Danielle Ryan said the Lake County girls had their strongest overall showing in recent years and placed sixth as a team. Lake County’s boys placed ninth.
“We are one of the smallest teams out there in terms of size, but we showed that we can compete with some of the larger schools,” Nordic coach Karl Remsen said.
The championships began with giant slalom. Junior Taylor Duel led the girls with a 10th-place finish after two runs. Also scoring points for the team were freshman Lanee Dziura in 22nd and sophomore Gwen Ramsey in 35th, placing the Panthers squarely in the middle of the team rankings at sixth. Freshman Rowynn Slivka finished in the middle of the field in 50th while junior Cassidy Gillis placed 57th.
In Nordic classic race, which had a mass start, Adele Horning overcame the flu and led the Panthers with a ninth-place finish. Elona Greene finished 15th and Michaela Main rounded out the team’s scoring in 33rd. Morgan Holm was 59th and Abby Holm was 64th.
Lake County finished third as a team in the girls’ classic race. Combined with their giant slalom results, the team headed into the second day tied for third as a team.
“It was fun to see such a strong showing from all the girls on day one. I talked to the Summit coach later and he mentioned that his team went into the second day a little scared of us beating them,” Remsen said.
Friday’s slalom race brought more conservative skiing from the Lady Panthers. Dziura finished 25th to lead the team, followed by Duel in 29th, Slivka in 44th, Ramsey in 53rd and Gillis in 67th. The team finished eighth in slalom.
The final event was the individual-start skate race. With Horning sitting out due to illness, Greene led the Nordic squad with a 16th-place finish. “Elona was so consistent all season and was arguably the most improved skier in the entire state,” Remsen said.
Main saved her best race for the last one of the season and placed 23rd. Abby Holm placed 44th and Morgan Holm finished 52nd as the team finished seventh in skate.
At the awards ceremony, the girls’ Nordic team was recognized for being third in league standings for both classic and skate. Duel also scored one of eight spots on the All-State GS team due to her finishes in the discipline over the season.
With almost every scoring member of the team returning next year and a strong group of eighth-graders moving up, the girls’ ski team has a bright future ahead, coach Ryan said.
For the Lake County boys, freshman Matt Cairns led the way in giant slalom, finishing 47th. Senior Kyle Rongstad placed 91st. Freshman Eddie Glaser had a clean first run and was in 60th, but he crashed in his second run after trying to find more speed.
Since the team points are made of the top three finishers in each race, the two finishes left the Panther boys at the back of the pack. “It was a good day on the hill for the alpine team; I’m glad they let it rip and went for it,” alpine coach Ben Cairns said.
In Thursday’s mass start classic race, the duo of Conner Lenhard and Jace Peters charged out of the gate and maintained contact with the top skiers the whole race. They placed 11th and 13th, respectively. Matt Koch recovered from some stumbles to place 31st. Desmond Sandoval finished 82nd and the boys placed sixth as a team in classic.
The all-freshmen boys’ resolve was challenged by Friday’s slalom race.
Glaser put together two clean but conservative runs and finished 51st overall. The remaining two Panthers, both skimeisters who were also competing in the afternoon’s Nordic skate race, had some hiccups along the way.
Skimeister standings are based on regular season results, allowing athletes to focus on their preferred events for team scoring during state. The freshmen boys, who clinched first and second place in state standings the previous week, decided to still compete in three of the four skiing disciplines.
State Skimeister runner-up Jace Peters had a solid first slalom run until he hooked the tip of his ski and lost it. State Skimeister champion Cairns had a good first run and was in 39th. In his second run Cairns fell and missed a gate, but in true Skimeister form he got up and hiked the steepest part of the hill to make the missed gate and continue the race, ending up 58th overall.
In the skate race, Conner Lenhard blazed through the 5K course, finishing in less than 14 minutes to place 15th. Peters also dipped under the 14-minute mark and was 19th. Matt Koch matched his place from classic (31st). Cairns finished 43rd and the boys placed sixth as a team in skate.