Chris Dewberry and Mike Manci said they play a lot of golf together. They teamed up Sunday and won the Salida Golf Club’s Senior Two-Person Tournament for golfers age 50 and older.
“It feels good,” Manci said. “I didn’t expect it.”
On the front nine, which used best-ball rules, the duo shot a 33, which had them tied for third with Bob Repola and Dave Chelf.
Mike Cooper and Brian Sharrar led after nine with a 30, while Darryl Wilson and Ron Mazzeo sat in second with a 31.
On the back nine, which used scramble rules, Dewberry and Manci made their move, shooting a 26.2 to finish on top with a 59.2.
“We didn’t do good on the front, but on the back we played better golf,” Manci said.
“I miss and he hits,” Dewberry said. “It goes both ways.”
They also said playing with Wilson and Mazzeo helped them pick up their game.
“We played with good golfers; that helped us,” Manci said.
Wilson and Mazzeo ended up tied for second with Cooper and Sharrar at 61.6.
Repola and Chelf finished fourth at 62.
Art Gentile and Roger Ward finished fifth with a 63.2, followed by Joe Huebner and John Moorhead (67.2), Wade Harris and Rick Cihak (68.2), Patrick Higgs and Robert Barger (75.8) and Dan Cox and John Gilpin (80.6).
Sharrar and Harris won the tournament’s two closest-to-the-pin contests.
“It was a good day with good company,” Dewberry said.