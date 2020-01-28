Now is the time to get a license to hunt wild turkey this spring.
Spring limited license applications for turkey are on sale now until 8 p.m. Feb. 4.
Over-the-counter licenses for turkey will go on sale at 9 a.m. March 1.
Several changes have been made to the spring-turkey hunting season.
The spring season has been extended, running from April 11 until May 31.
Spring turkey licenses for Game Management Unit 30 are unlimited over-the-counter now instead of limited through the draw.
A new private-land-only hunt in GMU 23 for limited licenses will take place this year.
Spring turkey licenses are also qualifying licenses for big game draws, which hunters must have to apply for big game draws in 2020. Annual small-game licenses and resident combo fishing/small game are among other qualifying licenses.
Valid dates for annual licenses and habitat stamps have also changed. They’re now valid from March 1, 2020-March 31, 2021, as opposed to April 1-March 31.
Habitat stamps went on sale Jan. 7 while annual licenses will go on sale March 1.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wild turkey is beloved among hunters and wildlife enthusiasts alike, and wild turkeys’ springtime mating displays are one of the most exciting and stunning events in nature.