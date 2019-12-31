Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds antler collectors that collecting shed antlers on all public land west of I-25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30 in an effort to protect wintering big-game animals and sage grouse species.
“The purpose of the closures is to reduce disturbance of wintering wildlife during the time of year they are most vulnerable,” Scott Wait, CPW senior terrestrial biologist for the Southwest Region, said in a press release.
Big game and sage grouse species live in a basic survival mode during the winter when food is scarce. If forced to move and burn calories unnecessarily, wildlife can lose the energy they need to make it through the winter, Wait said.
In addition to the statewide restrictions, special regulations are in place for the Gunnison Basin. In Game Management Units 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551, it is illegal to search for or possess antlers and horns on public land between legal sunset and 10 a.m. from May 1 through May 15.
Shed antler collecting has become very popular over the last decade, CPW reports. Commercial collectors, which sell sheds for decorations, have led to a substantial increase of people searching for antlers and horns in sensitive wildlife areas. The seasonal prohibition applies to both commercial and recreational collectors.
Anyone witnessing violations of the closure regulations should call the nearest CPW office or Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.