After four weeks of games, three teams from the Salida Women’s Volleyball Association have started to pull away from the pack.
Through Jan. 28’s games, the Volley Girls have the best record in the league at 21-4. That’s What She Set has the next highest winning percentage with a 12-4 mark, while Fiesta is third with a 15-7 record.
The Steamrollers sit in the middle of the pack with a 9-9 overall record.
The league’s other four teams are all below .500.
The New Kidz on the Block are 7-9, followed by the Fireballz (9-14), Salida-Out (2-15) and the Misfits (1-15).
The teams have a lot more games to play before standings are final. The league plays Tuesday nights at Salida High School.