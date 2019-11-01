The Chaffee County Running Club will host its 19th annual Two Turkey Relay Nov. 9, starting in Riverside Park.
“This race is a mostly for fun, two-person relay,” Kristy Falcon of the running club said.
Race registration will begin at 9 a.m. in the park. At 9:30 a.m., teams will be randomly selected and the race will begin immediately after.
The first team member will run a 2-mile road loop and then tag their partner, who will then run the same loop.
Anyone who is capable of running continuously for 2 miles is encouraged to enter. Two-minute handicaps are given to all females, anyone 13 years old or younger and anyone 60 or older.
Registration is $3 for Chaffee County Running Club members and $5 for nonmembers.
For more information, visit chaffeerunning.org.
The club is also looking for volunteers to bake pies or any other baked goods for prizes.
Anyone who is interested in donating a pie or who has questions about the race can contact Falcon at kristy_falcon@hotmail.com.
The late Don Breece started the event, and the club is proud to continue the race every year in his honor, Falcon said.