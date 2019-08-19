Lap swimmers in Salida began a journey in August last year to swim the distance from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Phuket, Thailand – 1,773 miles.
With more than 70 lap swimmers logging their workouts at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, the group completed the challenge almost exactly a year after it began, together swimming the 55,406 laps that would be needed to reach Phuket. To swim 1 mile takes 64 laps, there and back.
“Personally, I really like to see the community that has been built around logging miles to reach the next destination, and I hope that it encourages people to get to the pool and swim,” Ryan Wiegman, Salida Recreation events coordinator, said.
Seven people led the effort by swimming more than 100 miles during the challenge.
Art Wilcoxon (166.5 miles), Cindy Reece (101), Bill Hicks (109), Ken James (155.5) Mick Barry (104.25) Donna Rhoads (103) and Jana Johnson (106.25) all logged more than 100 miles, while Pete Watson swam 92.5 miles.
The swimmers will have a potluck Aug. 29 at the aquatic center to celebrate the accomplishment.
The next around-the-world swim challenge, however, is already underway.
The lap swimmers are now swimming the distance it would take to reach Maldives from Phuket, 1,730 miles.
Swimmers can join the challenge simply by signing in the binder at the aquatic center’s front desk and logging their miles in the book.
For those who are interested in improving their swimming, the aquatic center also offers adult coached swim from 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, email Wiegman at SalidaRaces@CityOfSalida.com.