Off-road enthusiasts from around the nation will converge at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and then venture onto local trails this weekend.
The seventh annual Set Them Free Off Road 2019 will take place Friday through Sunday.
Set Them Free Inc. is a non-profit fund raising organization created with the purpose of funding the rescue and rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking.
This weekend, participants will ride trails of various difficulties in the area, from scenic, high mountain roads like Tincup Pass and Hancock Pass to challenging trails like Iron Chest and Grizzly Lake and even some extreme rock crawling at Holy Cross, Chinaman Gulch and Carnage Canyon.
People can register for the group rides online at stfoffroad.org or in person at the fairgrounds after 3 p.m. Friday.
For adults, registration is $50 for drivers and $25 for nondrivers. Adolescent riders, 12-20 years old, can participate for $10. It’s free for kids 11 and younger.
Those coming from out of town can also reserve camping spaces at the fairgrounds for a fee. New this year, all meals are complimentary for the participants.
Live music will also take place Friday and Saturday evenings.
For more information, visit stfoffroad.org.